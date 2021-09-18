Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE:ZUO opened at $17.05 on Friday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,852 shares of company stock worth $4,229,499. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.