Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, September 6th.

ZFSVF opened at $420.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.00. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $450.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

