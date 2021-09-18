ZUSD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,869.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $5,869.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00174683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.03 or 0.07130953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.09 or 0.99853537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00865178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

