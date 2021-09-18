Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce $11.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $22.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $197.56 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of ZYME opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

