$0.28 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

