$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 43,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,852. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $440.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.