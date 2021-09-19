$0.58 EPS Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

MGY opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 67,856 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.