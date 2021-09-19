$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

