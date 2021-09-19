$0.69 EPS Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,371 shares of company stock worth $44,292,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,988,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

