$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $914.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

