$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 53.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

