$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.73 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,159,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

