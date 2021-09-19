$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $319.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.55 and its 200 day moving average is $311.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

