109,000 Shares in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Dynamics Special Purpose as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $20,740,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,964,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNS opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

