110,644 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.31 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

