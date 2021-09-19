111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 36.1% in August

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. 111 has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.80.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 111 by 1,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 706,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter worth about $9,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 111 by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 111 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

