113,764 Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Agora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on API. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of API stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.16 and a beta of -0.24. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

