129,884 Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc acquired a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,485,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.23% of The Middleby as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 171,481 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIDD opened at $172.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.17. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

