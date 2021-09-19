$13.21 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce $13.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.24 million and the lowest is $13.19 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

HRZN opened at $16.74 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $334.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

