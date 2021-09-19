13,057 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.