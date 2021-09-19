$14.59 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will report $14.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.35 million to $14.82 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $33.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 million to $36.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $195.96 million, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $203.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

HYZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HYZN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

