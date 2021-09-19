141,000 Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Aveanna Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $3,711,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

