$153.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $153.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.30 million and the highest is $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $143.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $616.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.50 million to $624.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $648.15 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $664.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

SBRA opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.42 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.