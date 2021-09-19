$163.52 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $163.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.06 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $162.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $629.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.82 million to $643.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $640.47 million, with estimates ranging from $621.09 million to $655.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

