17,412 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 1,408.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 261,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 237,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after buying an additional 225,914 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,657,000 after buying an additional 110,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

