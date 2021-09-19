$186.15 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report sales of $186.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.90 million to $196.20 million. VSE posted sales of $165.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $726.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $585.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

