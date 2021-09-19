1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIBS. JMP Securities started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DIBS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

