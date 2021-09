1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIBS. JMP Securities started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DIBS opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt bought 44,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

