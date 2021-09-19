$2.25 EPS Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $199.75. 6,355,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.97. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.