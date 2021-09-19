$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $11.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

AA opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

