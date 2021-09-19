$21.23 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $21.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $76.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.51 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $610,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

