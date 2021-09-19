$21.23 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $21.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $76.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $78.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.51 million, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $124.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $610,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.