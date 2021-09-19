21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

