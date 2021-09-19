$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce $24.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.71 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $158.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.