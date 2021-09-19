$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.