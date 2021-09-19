$29.30 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce $29.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the lowest is $28.99 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.46 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $120.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

