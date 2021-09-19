$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $13.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

AMCR opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,864 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

