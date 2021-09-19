$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.21.

Quanta Services stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.