325,138 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc acquired a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,519,000. abrdn plc owned 1.59% of Materion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Materion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Materion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Materion stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

