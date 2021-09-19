$327.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post sales of $327.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.