$327.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post sales of $327.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

