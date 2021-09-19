$375.15 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report $375.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the lowest is $358.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $203.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

MTDR stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

