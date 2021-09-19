$376.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $376.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.80 million and the lowest is $373.00 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $329.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 103,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

