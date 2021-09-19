39,371 Shares in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,965,394 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $21.61 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

