3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in 3M by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 34,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in 3M by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $181.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

