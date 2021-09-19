$443.00 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $443.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.44 million to $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

FOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

FOCS stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 376.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $56.56.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

