44,315 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.51.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

