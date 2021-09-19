49,638 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.73 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.