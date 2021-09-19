$50.54 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $50.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.47 million to $50.61 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $42.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $198.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $198.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $219.32 million, with estimates ranging from $218.38 million to $220.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.29 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

