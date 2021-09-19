$54.66 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce sales of $54.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.22 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

VCYT stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,806 shares of company stock worth $902,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

