54,300 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

