56,568 Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 762,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 204,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 189,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 106,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

