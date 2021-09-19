$583.29 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce sales of $583.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.20 million. Atlassian reported sales of $459.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $404.60 on Friday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $409.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -144.50, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

